ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 88.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period. ASML accounts for approximately 1.7% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $12,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ASML by 31,845.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,073,000 after buying an additional 339,477 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,344,000 after acquiring an additional 274,562 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ASML by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after buying an additional 211,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 106.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,353,000 after buying an additional 173,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $962.60.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $978.93. 857,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,846. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $908.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $745.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,056.34. The firm has a market cap of $386.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

