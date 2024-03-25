ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Up 1.1%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $990.91 and last traded at $990.78. Approximately 214,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,252,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $979.96.

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $908.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $745.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in ASML by 200.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in ASML by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

