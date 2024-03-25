Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 378,188 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,801,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,188 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 0.8% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.13% of PepsiCo worth $306,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.3 %

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,936,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,987,405. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $237.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

