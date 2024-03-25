Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,595 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 95,804 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $71,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $4,141,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Adobe by 5.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 44,586 shares of the software company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 23.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its stake in Adobe by 36.7% in the third quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 6,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe stock traded up $7.71 on Monday, reaching $507.23. 4,275,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,683,226. The stock has a market cap of $229.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $331.89 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $576.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $572.31.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC cut their price target on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,162 shares of company stock worth $5,340,250. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

