Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $128.40 Million Stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 109.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,145,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121,497 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $128,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APLS. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,469,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,238,000 after buying an additional 68,687 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,053,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,089,000 after acquiring an additional 588,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 250,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $16,027,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,108,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Caroline Baumal sold 2,751 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $165,197.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,506.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $16,027,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,108,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,991 shares of company stock valued at $22,365,330 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APLS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.93.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.53. The company had a trading volume of 738,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,539. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $146.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.34 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.34% and a negative return on equity of 178.60%. The business’s revenue was up 545.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.50) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

