Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $84.35 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 73.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,361 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $84,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,479,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,261,239,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $763,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $641,330,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 316 shares in the company, valued at $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE MTD traded down $7.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,320.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,247. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,235.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,148.25. The company has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price objective (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,223.71.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

