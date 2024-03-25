Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 103.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,483 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.11% of Synopsys worth $89,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 351.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,699 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 113,493.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after buying an additional 1,318,798 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 2,262.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 757,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after purchasing an additional 725,274 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,353,000 after buying an additional 347,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $9.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $584.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,850. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $556.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $360.36 and a one year high of $629.38. The stock has a market cap of $89.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total transaction of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,453,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,586 shares of company stock worth $19,868,728. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

