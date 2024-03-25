Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 182,014 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,593,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,014 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 2.42% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $103,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 95.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

COOP traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $75.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,209. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.72. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.37.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.31 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 27.87%. Equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, President Michael S. Weinbach bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael S. Weinbach acquired 17,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.16 per share, with a total value of $1,209,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $1,790,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,212,912.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

