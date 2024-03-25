Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 88,890 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,203,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,890 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Charles Schwab worth $82,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 5,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,239,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,296,000 after buying an additional 337,633 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.12.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.33. 6,578,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,885,417. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.00. The company has a market cap of $126.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $72.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $518,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,608.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,607 shares of company stock valued at $13,214,499. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

