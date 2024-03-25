Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,011 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.29% of Ulta Beauty worth $68,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA traded down $14.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $505.57. 773,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,155. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $523.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $460.07. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $574.76. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.81.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

