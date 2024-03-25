Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 607,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 132,281 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 0.5% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $204,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $736,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.6 %

ISRG traded down $2.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $391.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.34, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $383.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.99. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.63 and a twelve month high of $403.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

