Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Sells 1,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV trimmed its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 2.5% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $43,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $28.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average of $26.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $29.09. The firm has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

