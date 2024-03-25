AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,424,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,400,823. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $204.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.81.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.52%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

