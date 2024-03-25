Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Desjardins raised their price target on the stock from C$5.50 to C$5.75. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Athabasca Oil traded as high as C$5.48 and last traded at C$5.47, with a volume of 2793231 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.25.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.67.

Athabasca Oil Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.27. The stock has a market cap of C$3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -58.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.19.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of C$315.93 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.4798903 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

