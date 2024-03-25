Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $447.17 and last traded at $447.17. Approximately 13,664 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 12,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $426.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Atrion Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $369.37 and its 200-day moving average is $366.89. The firm has a market cap of $769.12 million, a PE ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $43.58 million for the quarter.

Atrion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atrion

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Atrion by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 205,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,908,000 after purchasing an additional 14,684 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 145,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,683,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atrion by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atrion by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Atrion by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Featured Stories

