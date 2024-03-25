Australian Unity Office Fund (ASX:AOF) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Australian Unity Office Fund (ASX:AOF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This is a boost from Australian Unity Office Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

Australian Unity Office Fund Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Australian Unity Office Fund Company Profile

AOF is an ASX-listed REIT that wholly owns a portfolio of properties located across Australian metropolitan and CBD markets.

