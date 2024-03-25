Australian Unity Office Fund (ASX:AOF) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Australian Unity Office Fund (ASX:AOF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This is a boost from Australian Unity Office Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
Australian Unity Office Fund Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
Australian Unity Office Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Australian Unity Office Fund
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Australian Unity Office Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Unity Office Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.