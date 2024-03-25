AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Insider Buys C$564,865.52 in Stock

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 21,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$26.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$564,865.52.

On Wednesday, March 13th, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 3,750 shares of AutoCanada stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$23.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,694.38.

Shares of TSE:ACQ traded down C$0.47 on Monday, reaching C$26.34. The company had a trading volume of 16,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,066. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$621.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.47. AutoCanada Inc. has a twelve month low of C$15.14 and a twelve month high of C$27.54.

ACQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Acumen Capital dropped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$33.00 to C$24.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Cormark set a C$35.00 price target on AutoCanada in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.50 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.65.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

