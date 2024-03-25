Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Gap Up to $80.66

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $80.66, but opened at $83.60. Axsome Therapeutics shares last traded at $77.27, with a volume of 325,782 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AXSM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.55 and its 200 day moving average is $75.32.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.41% and a negative return on equity of 70.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,416,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 6.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Further Reading

