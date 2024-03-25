Aya Gold & Silver (AYA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect Aya Gold & Silver to post earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock traded down C$0.13 on Monday, hitting C$12.16. 79,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,049. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.91. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of C$6.58 and a 12-month high of C$12.46. The company has a market cap of C$1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 407.33 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.20.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AYA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.75 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Desjardins set a C$13.25 price target on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

