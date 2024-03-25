B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 2.68 (LON:BPM)

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share by the insurance provider on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BPM stock traded up GBX 10.21 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 492 ($6.26). 32,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,626. B.P. Marsh & Partners has a 12 month low of GBX 292.50 ($3.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 510 ($6.49). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 462.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 419.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 21.03 and a current ratio of 44.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £183.07 million, a PE ratio of 708.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Marsh sold 925,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 423 ($5.39), for a total value of £3,915,541.80 ($4,984,776.32). In other B.P. Marsh & Partners news, insider Brian Marsh sold 925,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 423 ($5.39), for a total value of £3,915,541.80 ($4,984,776.32). Also, insider Nicholas Hugh Carter bought 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.40) per share, for a total transaction of £2,009.76 ($2,558.57). In the last quarter, insiders bought 6,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,037,020 and sold 942,939 shares valued at $399,329,730. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About B.P. Marsh & Partners

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

