B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AJX. StockNews.com raised shares of Great Ajax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, March 17th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Great Ajax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

NYSE:AJX opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $101.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.88. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.15.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Great Ajax will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.30%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Great Ajax during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Great Ajax during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 903.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 11,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

