B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Cuts Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management reduced its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth about $2,939,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after buying an additional 16,249 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 38.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total transaction of $1,382,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,243.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $2.51 on Monday, hitting $192.28. The stock had a trading volume of 198,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,468. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.39 and a twelve month high of $219.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBHT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.39.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

