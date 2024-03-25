B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $246.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,820. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $248.16.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.