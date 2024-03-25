B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 245.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 385,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $1.05 on Monday, hitting $269.29. The company had a trading volume of 166,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,670. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.09 and a 200-day moving average of $246.03. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.05 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.37.

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

