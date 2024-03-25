B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $4.28 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 256,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,045,000 after buying an additional 9,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $445.82. 288,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,182. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $434.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $107.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.