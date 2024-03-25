B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 337.2% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 256.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.71.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.1 %

AbbVie stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $178.55. 932,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,674,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.45, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.39.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 227.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $2,509,001.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $2,509,001.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,236 shares of company stock valued at $68,230,547 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.