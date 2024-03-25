B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $576,000 Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management cut its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,647,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 510,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,096,000 after buying an additional 40,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $2,080,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $3,601,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 846,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,341,843.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $3,601,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 846,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,341,843.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,881 shares of company stock valued at $72,230,185 over the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.8 %

CRWD traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $324.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047,989. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.60 billion, a PE ratio of 907.72, a P/E/G ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $312.45 and its 200-day moving average is $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

