B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Increases Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in RH were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RH by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,864,000 after buying an additional 352,456 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of RH by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 491,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,040,000 after acquiring an additional 320,538 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,143,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,636,000 after acquiring an additional 221,858 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of RH by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 288,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,204,000 after acquiring an additional 203,826 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at $46,157,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total transaction of $694,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.15.

RH Stock Performance

RH traded down $10.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $286.98. The stock had a trading volume of 370,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,264. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.43. RH has a twelve month low of $207.26 and a twelve month high of $406.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.22.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

