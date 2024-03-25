B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 1,555 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,137 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.5% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total transaction of $17,045,836.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total transaction of $200,873.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,550 shares in the company, valued at $13,326,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total transaction of $17,045,836.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,365,299 shares of company stock valued at $626,512,270. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of META traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $505.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,811,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,125,191. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.63. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.90 and a 1-year high of $523.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on META shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on META

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.