Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) PT Raised to C$53.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Acumen Capital from C$47.50 to C$53.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Badger Infrastructure Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.20.

BDGI opened at C$50.00 on Thursday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a one year low of C$24.55 and a one year high of C$50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$46.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.09, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.44.

In other news, Director Stephen James Jones bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$33.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,950.00. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

