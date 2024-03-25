BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $70.29

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.29 and last traded at $69.70, with a volume of 92229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.81.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,142.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.9029 per share. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BAE Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $18,702,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in BAE Systems by 96.1% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 227,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 111,419 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its position in BAE Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 214,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in BAE Systems by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 57,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BAE Systems during the third quarter valued at $2,710,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

