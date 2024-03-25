Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Purchased by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 195,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes makes up about 2.1% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 44.0% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BKR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.29. 10,276,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,524,435. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.93. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 43.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

