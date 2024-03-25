Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by Tran Capital Management L.P.

Tran Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 963,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,959 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes comprises 3.8% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tran Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Baker Hughes worth $32,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $33.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,276,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,524,435. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.93. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

