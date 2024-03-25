Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ball to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ball in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.58.

BALL traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $66.52. The stock had a trading volume of 366,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,664. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average of $55.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,222,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Ball in the first quarter worth about $401,172,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Ball by 446.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Ball by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

