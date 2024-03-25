Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Lifted to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $16.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Banc of California from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banc of California currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.71.

Banc of California Stock Performance

NYSE BANC opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.98. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $16.08.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $193.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.11 million. Banc of California had a negative net margin of 44.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.16 per share, for a total transaction of $131,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,388.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banc of California

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Banc of California by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Banc of California by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Banc of California by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 34.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

