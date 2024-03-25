Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Declares Dividend of $0.57

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, March 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.5738 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Bangkok Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.23.
Bangkok Bank Public Price Performance
Bangkok Bank Public stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,665. Bangkok Bank Public has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.75.
Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile
