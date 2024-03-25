Bank of America Cuts Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target to $100.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SIG has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.60.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of SIG stock opened at $91.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.89. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $57.10 and a 1 year high of $108.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.13.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $314,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at $8,325,223.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stash Ptak sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $75,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $314,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,223.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,004 shares of company stock worth $7,777,634 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 274.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 187.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $51,000.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

