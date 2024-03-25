Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James raised Bank OZK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bank OZK from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Bank OZK had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

