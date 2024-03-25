Barclays Lowers Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $546.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $610.00 to $546.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $561.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $496.59.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $403.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $463.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $442.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $304.19 and a 52 week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

