Bay Capital (LON:BAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.00

Shares of Bay Capital Plc (LON:BAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.40 ($0.12), with a volume of 102349 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.14).

Bay Capital Stock Down 14.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 15.77.

Bay Capital Company Profile

Bay Capital Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to seek investment and acquisition opportunities in the industrial, construction and business services, and software and technology sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

