Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Director Sells C$142,000.00 in Stock

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 40,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total value of C$142,000.00.

Shares of TSE BTE traded up C$0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching C$4.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,056,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,413. Baytex Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$3.83 and a one year high of C$6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of C$3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.93.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 8.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.6898638 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Baytex Energy’s payout ratio is currently -27.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BTE shares. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.65.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

