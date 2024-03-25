BCE (NYSE:BCE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.54

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.54 and last traded at $33.59, with a volume of 223619 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Argus lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

BCE Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.56.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. BCE had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 175.15%.

Institutional Trading of BCE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in BCE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 1.9% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in BCE by 0.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

