Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (LON:BKS) Insider Gordon McArthur Sells 2,200,000 Shares

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (LON:BKS – Get Free Report) insider Gordon McArthur sold 2,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.10), for a total value of £3,630,000 ($4,621,260.34).

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LON:BKS opened at GBX 176 ($2.24) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £116.00 million, a P/E ratio of 17,300.00 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 143.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 115.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49. Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 81.42 ($1.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 182 ($2.32).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group from GBX 220 ($2.80) to GBX 260 ($3.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

About Beeks Financial Cloud Group

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed cloud computing, connectivity, and analytics services for capital markets and financial services sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers on-demand computing solutions, including dedicated and virtual private servers, as well as private portals; managed cloud solutions comprising private, proximity, exchange, hybrid, and public cloud solutions; and analytics solutions, such as MDPlay, analytics as a service, and analytics enterprise.

