Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI)

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a report on Thursday.

OABI opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $596.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33. OmniAb has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OABI. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in OmniAb during the first quarter worth $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in OmniAb during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in OmniAb during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OmniAb during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

