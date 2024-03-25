Berenberg Bank Trims Entain (LON:ENT) Target Price to GBX 1,140

Entain (LON:ENT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,310 ($16.68) to GBX 1,140 ($14.51) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ENT has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Entain to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,450 ($18.46) to GBX 820 ($10.44) in a report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Entain to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,120 ($14.26) to GBX 1,070 ($13.62) in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entain has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,265.17 ($16.11).

Entain Stock Performance

Entain Dividend Announcement

Shares of LON:ENT traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 787.40 ($10.02). 828,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,545. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,039.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 899.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 928.98. Entain has a 1-year low of GBX 718.20 ($9.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,516.50 ($19.31). The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Entain’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,368.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stella David acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 736 ($9.37) per share, with a total value of £478,400 ($609,038.83). 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

