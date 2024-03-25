Berkshire Hathaway Inc Acquires 333,916 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 333,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,944,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,826,061.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 199,664 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 20,609 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 521,804 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 234,194 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 495,739 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

Liberty Live Group stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.11. 371,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,352. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.40. Liberty Live Group has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $43.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLYVK. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth $990,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth $602,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth $3,249,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.