Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BHLB. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $966.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $26.05.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $142.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 20,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $495,292.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,134,184.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 20,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $495,292.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,134,184.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Baye Adofo-Wilson sold 10,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $223,542.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,788 shares of company stock worth $5,239,449. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 304.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

