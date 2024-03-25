Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CAO Sells $204,909.00 in Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $204,909.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Best Buy Stock Down 1.2 %

BBY stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.72. 2,812,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,143,542. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $86.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Best Buy by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBY. TheStreet upgraded Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Best Buy

About Best Buy

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.