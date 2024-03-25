Bill Few Associates Inc. Acquires 401 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $43,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 811.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPC. Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.33.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MPC stock opened at $201.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.63.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

