Bill Few Associates Inc. Acquires 530 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,166 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Citigroup reduced their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.05.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $90.55 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.12 and a 200-day moving average of $95.26. The firm has a market cap of $102.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $352,508. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

